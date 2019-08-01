Go to the main site
    Ecology Minister invites Kazakhstanis to join expert councils

    1 August 2019, 08:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev initiated the foundation of expert councils under the Ministry and invited all those willing to join them, the Minister’s Twitter post reads.

    «We areopen to discussing sore points. We intend to focus on looking for new ways to settle pressingissues jointly with society. We invite all to join the constructive dialogueat this expert platform,» the Minister tweeted.

    Thecouncils are open to physical entities, as well as NGOs, relevant associations,etc.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
