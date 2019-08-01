Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 August 2019, 08:31
Ecology Minister invites Kazakhstanis to join expert councils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev initiated the foundation of expert councils under the Ministry and invited all those willing to join them, the Minister’s Twitter post reads.

«We are open to discussing sore points. We intend to focus on looking for new ways to settle pressing issues jointly with society. We invite all to join the constructive dialogue at this expert platform,» the Minister tweeted.

The councils are open to physical entities, as well as NGOs, relevant associations, etc.

