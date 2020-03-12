Go to the main site
    Ecology Minister inspects water storage reservoirs, irrigation systems of Turkestan rgn

    12 March 2020, 19:23

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister for Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev has arrived in Turkestan region on a working trip, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the head of the region.

    The Minister and head of the region Umirzak Shukeyev have inspected irrigation systems in Zhetysay, Maktaaral, Saryagashm and Keless districts.

    In addition, the working group held a meeting with residents of the districts. M. Mirzagaliyev has inspected Shardara water reservoir, Kyzylkum main canal and Koksaray equalizing tank.

    The Minster instructed «Kazvodhoz» RSE to finish reconstruction of the objects in due time. After the end of the irrigation period he instructed to start work on the project for the reconstruction of the Kyzylkum main canal with automation of water recording and water distribution in the Shardara and Arys areas of the region.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Turkestan region
