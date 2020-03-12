Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Ecology Minister inspects water storage reservoirs, irrigation systems of Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 March 2020, 19:23
Ecology Minister inspects water storage reservoirs, irrigation systems of Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister for Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev has arrived in Turkestan region on a working trip, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the head of the region.

The Minister and head of the region Umirzak Shukeyev have inspected irrigation systems in Zhetysay, Maktaaral, Saryagashm and Keless districts.

In addition, the working group held a meeting with residents of the districts. M. Mirzagaliyev has inspected Shardara water reservoir, Kyzylkum main canal and Koksaray equalizing tank.

The Minster instructed «Kazvodhoz» RSE to finish reconstruction of the objects in due time. After the end of the irrigation period he instructed to start work on the project for the reconstruction of the Kyzylkum main canal with automation of water recording and water distribution in the Shardara and Arys areas of the region.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Turkestan region   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty