Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Ecology Minister inspects water bodies in Turkestan region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2020, 11:58
Ecology Minister inspects water bodies in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev inspected water bodies in Turkestan region which had been hit by flood in early May, Kazinform reports.

Minister Mirzagaliyev tweeted that the visit to Turkestan region was made as part his working trip to the south of the country. While in the region, he inspected the water channels clearing works which had been completed by 74%.

According to him, the clearing works have been rescheduled due to flooding, but will be completed in time.

photo

Minsiter Mirzagaliyev also paid a visit to the Shardara reservoir where the reconstruction of a local dam is underway. In his words, 125 people are involved in the reconstruction works which are to be finished next year.

Earlier it was reported that a dam collapsed along the Sardoba reservoir in Uzbekistan flooding surrounding areas, including the south of Kazakhstan. The partial collapse of the dam was due to heavy rains and stormy winds.

photo

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023