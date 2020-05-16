Ecology Minister inspects water bodies in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev inspected water bodies in Turkestan region which had been hit by flood in early May, Kazinform reports.

Minister Mirzagaliyev tweeted that the visit to Turkestan region was made as part his working trip to the south of the country. While in the region, he inspected the water channels clearing works which had been completed by 74%.

According to him, the clearing works have been rescheduled due to flooding, but will be completed in time.

Minsiter Mirzagaliyev also paid a visit to the Shardara reservoir where the reconstruction of a local dam is underway. In his words, 125 people are involved in the reconstruction works which are to be finished next year.

Earlier it was reported that a dam collapsed along the Sardoba reservoir in Uzbekistan flooding surrounding areas, including the south of Kazakhstan. The partial collapse of the dam was due to heavy rains and stormy winds.