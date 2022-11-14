Ecology Minister comments on mass die-off of Caspian seals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported before, 141 dead seal carcasses were discovered on the shores of the Caspian Sea on November 7. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev says the results of laboratory examination will be announced within a month, Kazinform reports.

«Perhaps, there was a release of hydrogen sulfide. Seals swim out to the surface to inhale oxygen. Perhaps there was some kind of release of gas, which led to the death of seals,«the Minister said.

According to the Ministry's data, more than 300,000 seals inhabit the Caspian Sea today.

«Presently we are working on creating a reserve and a state institution which will specialize in studying the problems of the Caspian Sea and its biodiversity,» said Serikkali Brekeshev.





