Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Ecology

    Ecology Minister comments on mass die-off of Caspian seals

    14 November 2022, 14:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported before, 141 dead seal carcasses were discovered on the shores of the Caspian Sea on November 7. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev says the results of laboratory examination will be announced within a month, Kazinform reports.

    «Perhaps, there was a release of hydrogen sulfide. Seals swim out to the surface to inhale oxygen. Perhaps there was some kind of release of gas, which led to the death of seals,«the Minister said.

    According to the Ministry's data, more than 300,000 seals inhabit the Caspian Sea today.

    «Presently we are working on creating a reserve and a state institution which will specialize in studying the problems of the Caspian Sea and its biodiversity,» said Serikkali Brekeshev.


    Photo:f.vividscreen.info

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Environment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
    Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
    Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19