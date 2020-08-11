Go to the main site
    Ecology minister calls on Almaty citizens to join environmental response talks

    11 August 2020, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev has urged Almaty citizens to join an online meeting to debate the city’s environmental situation as well as to work out response measures, Kazinform reports.

    The urge is a part of the Ministry’s online meetings with people of different cities and regions to discuss the environmental situation and elaborate solutions. The discussions on Almaty are said to take place via Zoom on August 13.

    The ecology minister called on the citizenry of Almaty to join environmental response talks noting active citizenship in the city.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

