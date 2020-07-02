Go to the main site
    Ecology Minister arrives in Tashkent to discuss water-related matters

    2 July 2020, 15:37

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for a working trip, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The ministry's Telegram channel reads discussions on some important matters including the roadmap for water cooperation and the draft treaty between the two nations' governments on joint management and use of trans-boundary water bodies are scheduled.

    Earlier, Minister Mirzagaliyev held an online meeting and later met in person with Uzbek Minister of Water Management Shavkat Khamrayev in Shymkent city to discuss the Sardobin dam, the collapse of which on May 1 following heavy downpours and storms caused floods in the settlements of neighboring Turkestan region, Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan is reportedly due to take part in technical audits of the Sardobin dam.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Environment
