Ecological situation improvement – priority task of Government, Kazakh PM

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 November 2020, 11:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government meeting focused today on the progress of fulfillment of the roadmaps for integrated approaches for solving environmental issues of the regions, the PM’s official website reads.

The Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Governor of East Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov, Aktobe region Governor Ondasyn Urazalin, Pavlodar region Governor Abylkair Skakov, Atyrau region Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, Almaty Mayor Bakhytzhan Sagintayev addressed the meeting chaired by PM Askar Mamin.

This year Kazakhstan is expected to adopt the new Environmental Code that affirms the Polluter Pays Principle. It will let introduce new ecologically safe technologies.

Besides, Kazakhstan plans to plant more than 2 bln of trees to increase forest lands by 500,000 ha. Six pilot waste-recycling plants projects will be launched in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe and Taraz which will let also attract no less than KZT 200 bln of private investments and increase the share of urban ore recycling to 30%.

The PM stressed that ecological situation improvement is priority task of the Government set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Mamin charged the Ecology Ministry and akimats (administrations) to ensure full and timely implementation of the roadmaps and hold regular meetings with public.

The Ecology Ministry is also assigned to speed up development of the low-carbon development concept of Kazakhstan by 2050 and submit its draft to the Government early next year.


