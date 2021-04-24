Ecological campaign kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kieli tabigat (Sacred nature) national youth ecological campaign kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

«It is purposed to raise youth ecological awareness, promote environmental consciousness, create environmental communities in each settlement. Volunteer pick-ups, cleanup of riverbeds and springs, community cleanups in the cities and rural settlements will be held as part of the campaign. But the key is the environmental education,» the Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

Kieli tabigat YouTube channel will be launched to air large educating projects based on the work done.

All those present have planted trees at the Botanical Garden.

Majilis deputies, leaders of youth organizations, environmental activists took part in the event. Besides, representatives of youth organizations from all over the country joined the campaign.

Cleanups, tree planting and other events will be held between April 25 and May 25 the countrywide.



