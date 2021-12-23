Go to the main site
    ECO prize awarded to Kazakh scholar Orazak Smagulov

    23 December 2021, 16:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Prize was awarded to Orazak Smagulov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The ceremony was held at the Gylym Ordasy (House of Science) building. The President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurinov, Vice President of the International Turkic Academy Fuzuli Majidli, Head of Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry’s Representative Office in Almaty Askar Shokybayev, representatives of scholarly circles took part in the event.

    During the event Shokybayev, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, presented the ECO Excellence Awards 2021, consisting of a commemorative medal, certificate and a financial award of US$5,000. The Head of the Representative Office noted that the ECO award was an expression of international recognition of Professor Smagulov’s great contribution to the development of anthropological science.

    Winners of the ECO Prize were selected by the Heads of the Member States during the 15th ECO Summit, which took place in Ashgabat on 28 November this year. Smagulov won in the category History, Culture, Literature and Visual Arts.

    In addition, Ainagul Smagulova, a prominent scientist anthropologist, senior researcher at the Republican Scientific Research Laboratory of Physical Anthropology at Mukhtar Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, was awarded the Gold Medal of the Turkic Academy at the ceremony for her contribution to the development of anthropology in Kazakhstan.

    The Economic Cooperation Organization was established in 1985. The members of the Organization are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The Organization has its headquarters in Tehran.

    Orazak Smagulov is one of the founders of anthropological science in Kazakhstan, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Honoured Worker of Science and Technology of Kazakhstan, Corresponding Member of the Bologna Academy of Sciences.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

