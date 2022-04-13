Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Eco-friendly buses to cruise Almaty city

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 April 2022, 15:06
Eco-friendly buses to cruise Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 105 new environmentally-friendly Golden Dragon buses are to cruise the streets of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The newly-added Golden Gradon buses meeting the requirements of the Euro-5 standard will help unload traffic in the city.

45 more buses running on gas are to be added to the Almaty bus fleet in the nearest future. In total, the city’s bus fleet will be provided with 300 new buses by yearend.

This year the city intends to up the share of ecologically friendly buses to 50%.

Last November the city authorities announced their plans to purchase up to 300 new city gas buses to unload the busiest routes.

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   Transport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region