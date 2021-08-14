Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet releases results of Kazakhstan’s QazVac clinical trials

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 August 2021, 14:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov revealed that the results of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazVac (QazCovid-in) will appear in EClinicalMedicine published by The Lancet magazine, Kazinform reports.

Minister Aimagambetov took to Facebook to share the news that EClinicalMedicine magazine published by The Lancet had published the e-version of the article on the results of the 1st and 2nd phases of clinical trials of QazVac vaccine developed by Kazakhstan.

photo

Askhat Aimagambetov went on to congratulate QazVac developers – the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems – on the publication.

The Lancet is a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal. One of the world’s oldest and best-known general medical journals was founded in 1823.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
