Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Echo of Asia Festival kicks off in Astana

    7 August 2023, 17:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XIV international circus art festival The Echo of Asia dated to the 25th anniversary of Astana will be staged in the capital city, Kazinform cites the city akimat’s press service.

    The festival will be supported by the city's culture department. It will feature the best circus shows performed by young and eminent circus artists from many countries of the world.

    For the past 14 years, the festival became one of the anticipated events in Kazakhstan.

    This year it will bring together artists from the U.S., France, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, China, Bulgaria, Israel, Germany, Tajikistan, Yakutia, and Kazakhstan.

    The shows and performances will be staged between August 9 and 13.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Culture Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Ballet opens XI theatre season with tour to Ust-Kamenogorsk
    Kazakh State Academic Korean Theater tours South Korea
    Popular
    1 Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu meets Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee Gary Peters
    2 Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation
    3 Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
    4 Kazakh President congratulates President of Ukraine on Independence Day
    5 Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency