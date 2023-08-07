Echo of Asia Festival kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XIV international circus art festival The Echo of Asia dated to the 25th anniversary of Astana will be staged in the capital city, Kazinform cites the city akimat’s press service.



The festival will be supported by the city's culture department. It will feature the best circus shows performed by young and eminent circus artists from many countries of the world.

For the past 14 years, the festival became one of the anticipated events in Kazakhstan.

This year it will bring together artists from the U.S., France, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, China, Bulgaria, Israel, Germany, Tajikistan, Yakutia, and Kazakhstan.

The shows and performances will be staged between August 9 and 13.