Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ECDC sounds alarm about mosquito diseases in Italy

Adlet Seilkhanov
22 June 2023, 18:12
ROME. KAZINFORM - The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday sounded the alarm about an increase in the number of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe, with global heating making conditions more favourable for invasive species, adding that Italy was especially exposed, Kazinform cites ANSA.

It said longer and hotter summers in Europe, with more frequent and severe flooding and heat waves, was creating more favourable conditions for mosquito species such as Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti.

It said, for example, that there were 1,133 human cases and 92 deaths of West Nile virus infection reported in the EU/EEA last year, 1,112 of which were locally acquired.

It said 723 of the locally acquired cases were reported by Italy.

«In recent years we have seen a geographical spread of invasive mosquito species to previously unaffected areas in the EU/EEA» said ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.

«If this continues, we can expect to see more cases and possibly deaths from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever.

«Efforts need to focus on ways to control mosquito populations, enhancing surveillance and enforcing personal protective measures.»


World News   Europe  
