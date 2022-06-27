Go to the main site
    EBRD to mark 30th anniversary of its engagement in CA

    27 June 2022, 18:35

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is marking 30 years of engagement in Central Asia on the 8th of July in its London headquarters, the EBRD informs on its website.

    Deputy Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will discuss business opportunities in each country.

    The event will also feature EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, EBRD Managing Director, Central Asia, Zsuzsanna Hargitai and Dimitri Koufos, Associate Director, Head of Sustainable Business, Industry & Agribusiness – Climate Strategy & Delivery (CSD) among others.

    There will also be a discussion on transition to sustainable mining in the region.

    The event will provide a chance to network with business guests and to meet with EBRD senior officials and the heads of countries’ delegations.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Central Asia EBRD
