EBRD talks spheres of interest in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 July 2019, 17:09
BAKU. KAZINFORM During 2018-2019 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed 42 projects worth almost $1 billion (868 million euro) to be realized in Kazakhstan, the source in the bank told Trend.

The source further stated that bank’s total portfolio of projects in Kazakhstan amounts to €2.65 billion through 130 operations.

«Investments have been made in a wide range of public and private sector projects and the EBRD is supporting Kazakhstan’s drive to secure its position as a regional renewable energy leader by channeling funds to a number of projects,» the source stated.

«Overall, EBRD has financed 10 solar projects with total installed capacity of 525MW in Kazakhstan for the amount of US$ 37 million. It also supported the rehabilitation of 100MW Shardara HPP,» the source added.

According to the source, the bank is especially interested in supporting modernization, digitalization, diversification and green approach to the economy in Kazakhstan.

«Key project sectors are banking sector, capital markets, renewable energy, state and municipal infrastructure. We also pay special attention to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises,» the source concluded.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was established to help build a new, post-Cold War era in Central and Eastern Europe. It has since played a historic role and gained unique expertise in fostering change in the region - and beyond -, investing more than €130 billion in a total of over 5,200 projects

