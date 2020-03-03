EBRD president to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti will visit Uzbekistan on March 4-5, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Within the visit, Chakrabarti will meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

«In addition to the meeting with the head of state, a meeting with Uzbek Finance Minister Timur Ishmetov is also planned,» the report said.

The EBRD president will also get acquainted with the bank's projects in the Fergana Valley.

In October 2019, it was announced that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development intends to expand its presence in Uzbekistan. In particular, the EBRD is considering opening its representative office in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic next year. This will be the third office in addition to the one in Tashkent and another recently opened in Andijan city.

EBRD reached a new record in Uzbekistan in 2019, having invested $576 million in 13 private and public sector projects - the largest amount of financing in the history of the bank's presence in Uzbekistan.

The Government of Uzbekistan and the EBRD signed loan agreements totaling 246.1 million dollars for projects in energy and housing and communal services on 20 November 2019.

The EBRD resumed its work in Uzbekistan in 2017 after a ten-year break. As of today, EBRD has invested 1.85 billion euro in economy of Uzbekistan for implementation of 79 projects.



