EBRD President Renaud-Basso to visit Kazakhstan

5 June 2023, 14:12
EBRD President Renaud-Basso to visit Kazakhstan Photo: ebrd.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, will visit Kazakhstan from 7 to 9 June 2003 for meetings with senior government officials, multilateral financial institutions and foreign investors.

During her three-day programme, the EBRD President will meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold bilateral meetings with the leadership of the ADB, the IMF and the World Bank, Kazinform learnt from the EBRD’s press service.

The EBRD President will co-chair a plenary session of the Foreign Investor’s Council, which marks the 25th anniversary of its activity in 2023. She will also address Astana International Forum and the Global Businesswoman Council.

In the context of these engagements Odile Renaud-Basso will touch upon the importance of digitalisation and acceleration of climate transition, the need for further improvement of Kazakhstan’s business environment through reforms, the issues of inter-regional connectivity and the diversification of the country’s economy.

With over €10 billion invested in the country to date through 304 projects, Kazakhstan is the EBRD’s largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.


