EBRD President Renaud-Basso to visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, will visit Kazakhstan from 22 to 24 September for meetings with senior government officials and EBRD clients. This will be her first in-person visit to Central Asia’s largest state and to the region as EBRD President.

During her three-day programme the EBRD President will meet with Kazakhstan’s senior leadership, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Askar Mamin and First Deputy Prime Minister and EBRD Governor Alikhan Smailov. President Renaud-Basso will also meet with National Bank Governor Erbolat Dosaev , the Governor of Astana International Financial Centre, Kairat Kelimbetov, and the Chair of the Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, Madina Abylkassymova, the official website of the EBRD in Kazakhstan reads.

Ms Renaud-Basso is due to sign major infrastructure projects and will participate in roundtables with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and civil society organisations on the development of a green economy, digitalisation and SME support in Kazakhstan.

The EBRD President said: «I look forward to meeting President Tokayev, his government and our clients in person. We have a lot to discuss and to do in order to put Kazakhstan firmly on the path of post-Covid-19 recovery and secure its sustainable future.»

To date, the EBRD has invested more than US$ 8.4 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy through 290 projects.