EBRD names new Director in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 September 2021, 16:24
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Hüseyin Özhan has been appointed Director, Kazakhstan for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). He will be based in the country’s largetst city Almaty, and will take up his duties in September 2021, ebrd.com reports.

Mr Özhan said: «For the EBRD, Kazakhstan is a key country, where a lot can be done in areas such as renewable energy, digitalisation and regional connectivity. I am looking forward to working with our counterparts in the public and private sectors to promote green, inclusive and sustainable projects addressing the key challenges of our time, namely, the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and tackling climate change.»

A Turkish national, Mr Özhan joined the EBRD in 2011. He held various positions in the Bank’s infrastructure team before becoming Head of the EBRD’s Ankara office and Deputy Head of Turkey. Most recently, he served as an Adviser to the Vice President, Banking.

Mr Özhan holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Macalester College in Minnesota, USA, M.A. in International Trade Finance and a PhD candidate from Yeditepe University in Turkey.

As EBRD Head of Kazakhstan, Mr Özhan succeeds Dr Agris Preimanis, who held the post for the past 4.5 years and will continue working in the region as Adviser to EBRD Managing Director, Central Asia.

Kazakhstan is a key focus of EBRD investment. To date, the EBRD has invested more than US$ 8.4 billion in its economy through 290 projects.


Appointments, dismissals   EBRD  
