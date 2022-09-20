Go to the main site
    Ebola virus breaks out in central Uganda

    20 September 2022, 15:39

    KAMPALA. KAZINFORM - The deadly Ebola virus has broken out in central Uganda, said the country's health ministry, Xinhua reports.

    According to local authorities, a person was admitted at Mubende regional referral hospital on Sept. 15 after presenting Ebola symptoms and died on Sept. 19.

    Six other deaths are being investigated after local communities reported people dying after strange illnesses.

    Last month, Uganda intensified surveillance on its western border after the World Health Organization announced an Ebola case in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The ministry said the risk of disease spread was high in 21 bordering districts.

    Uganda has had over five Ebola outbreaks in the last two decades, mostly along its western regions close to the DRC, according to the ministry of health.

    The Ebola virus is highly contagious and causes various symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhea, generalized pain or malaise, and in many cases internal and external bleeding.

    According to the WHO, the fatality rate for those who contract Ebola ranges from 50 percent to 89 percent, depending on the viral sub-type.

    Photo: © John Moore/Getty Images
