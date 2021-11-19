East Data Center Ltd. to reduce authorized capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - East Data Center Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 211040900548, registered office: Z05T3F5, Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, Esil district, 55/22, office 140,

acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Chief Executive Officer/Director Oguma Yasutaka, notifies that on November 15, 2021 the sole shareholder of East Data Center Ltd. will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital.

The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from seventy million (70 000 000) tenge to two million and hundred fifty thousand (2 150 000) tenge. Thus, the authorized share capital of the Company will be two million and hundred fifty thousand (2 150 000) tenge, represented by one hundred (100) Shares, with a nominal value of twenty-one thousand and five hundred (21 500) tenge. The reduction shall have effect from November 15, 2021.



