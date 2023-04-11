East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea

GANGNEUNG. KAZINFORM Typhoon-class strong winds swept over Gangneung and other east coast areas of Gangwon Province on Tuesday, causing wildfires and other damage to local residents.

Gusty winds with an instantaneous maximum speed reaching 30 meters per second blew across the east coast after the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued high wind and dry weather warnings for the region earlier, Yonhap reports.

Amid the combination of strong winds and dry weather, a massive wildfire broke out in the Nangok-dong district of Gangneung, 168 kilometers east of Seoul, at around 8:30 a.m.

The fire was rapidly spreading to the district's residential areas due to strong winds, burning four or five houses so far, according to the city's fire officials. No casualties have been reported yet.

The city government sent a disaster warning message to the fire-stricken district's residents, asking them to evacuate to community service centers or to the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Some tourists staying in nearby accommodations are also evacuating to safe places in case there is an emergency.