Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Earthquakes occurred in three regions of Kyrgyzstan in past day
28 July 2022 21:14

Earthquakes occurred in three regions of Kyrgyzstan in past day

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Three earthquakes occurred in three oblasts of Kyrgyzstan during the last 24 hours, Kabar reports.

The Institute of Seismology reported that 2.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in Osh Oblast of the republic at 6:41 a.m. The tremors were felt in Langar village of Kara-Suu region.

Another quake was recorded on the territory of Jalal-Abad Oblast. More tangible earthquake, 5-magnitude on the Richter scale occurred at 3:52 p.m. local time.

In the settlements of the republic, the intensity of the quake made 2.5-3 points.

The third quake jolted Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, where 3-magnitude tremors were felt at 8:54 p.m.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that no victims or destructions were recorded as a result of the quakes.


Photo: kabar.kg
Related news
Kyrgyzstan breaks record for summer electricity consumption
CSTO to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake recorded 455km away from Almaty
Read also
COVID-19 kills 42 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 11,515 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 13 — crisis center
Oil prices increase with ease in demand concerns
UAE announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24h hours
Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases top 40,000 for 1st time amid 7th wave
US drug agency approves nearly 800,000 monkeypox vaccines
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases fall below 90,000
India's daily COVID-19 caseload surpasses 20,000 mark
Popular
1 Healthcare Ministry, Danish company to cooperate on diabetes and obesity treatment
2 Kazakh FM receives Ambassador of Canada
3 Met service predicts drought in 5 regions of Kazakhstan
4 Oil shipment not affected by incidents at oil pumping stations in Atyrau rgn – CPC
5 Kazakhstan registers 3,175 new coronavirus cases in 24 h

News

Archive