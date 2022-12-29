Go to the main site
    Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty

    29 December 2022, 07:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the MPV scale was recorded southeast of Almaty city on Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the quake was located in Kyrgyzstan, 261 km southeast of Almaty city.

    The earthquake was registered at 23:17 pm Almaty time.

    Earthquake tremors measuring 2-3 o the MPV scale were felt in parts of Almaty city. Tremors propelled many Almaty residents to take to their social networks and messengers in panic to share the news. No damages or injuries were reported.


