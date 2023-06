ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Network of Seismic Stations registered an earthquake occurred 137 km southwards of Almaty city in Kyrgyzstan.

The earthquake was registered on March 20 at 6:49 am Almaty time. The energy class of the earthquake was 10.9, magnitude - 5.1.

Tremors measuring 2 on MSK-64 scale were felt in Almaty city.