    Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty region

    20 January 2020, 12:35

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Another earthquake was registered today by the Seismological Stations Network at 11:31:04am, Kazinform reports.

    «The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 20km, in 231km to the northeast from Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its magnitude was 4.7. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.74° north latitude and 78.85° east longitude. Tremors measuring 4 and 3 on MSK-64 scale were felt in Tekeli village and Taldykorgan city respectively.

    This is the third earthquake recorded in Central Asia and second in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

