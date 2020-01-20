Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 January 2020, 12:35
Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Another earthquake was registered today by the Seismological Stations Network at 11:31:04am, Kazinform reports.

«The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 20km, in 231km to the northeast from Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its magnitude was 4.7. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.74° north latitude and 78.85° east longitude. Tremors measuring 4 and 3 on MSK-64 scale were felt in Tekeli village and Taldykorgan city respectively.

This is the third earthquake recorded in Central Asia and second in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours.


Almaty region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires