Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

6 November 2022, 14:46
Earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
6 November 2022, 14:46

Earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said, Xinhua reports.

The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning, saying that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.


Related news
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
Quake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
G20 states to advance effort to ensure universal access to vaccines against coronavirus
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News