Earthquake shakes Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measures 4.2 on the MPV scale hit the territory of Kazakhstan on Sunday evening, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 17 km south of Almaty.

It hit at a depth of 10 km at 20:29 pm Almaty time. The tremors were felt in Alma-Arasan gorge.

Another earthquake measuring 5.2 on the MPV scale jolted Afghanistan an hour earlier before the one in Almaty. It hit 903 km southwest of Almaty city. It had a depth of 180 km.