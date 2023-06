Earthquake shakes Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the MPV scale has been recorded south of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, 58 km south of Almaty city.

It was registered at a depth of 5 km at 7:04 am Almaty time.