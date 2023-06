Earthquake shakes 380 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on January 22, 2020, at 05:40:39 a.m.

The magnitude 3.9 quake was centered 380 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. It occurred at a depth of 20 km underground. The energy class of the quake is 10.0, the statement reads.