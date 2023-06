Earthquake rocks Kyrgyz-Chinese border

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An earthquake rocked the Kyrgyz-Chinese border earlier today, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and China, 262 km south of Almaty city.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 5 km at 12:44 pm Almaty time.