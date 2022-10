Earthquake rocks 369km southeast of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake was recorded 369km away from Almaty city, in the territory of China, on September 27, Kazinform reports.

The 4.0-magnitude quake hit at 11:26 pm at a depth of 25km.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.35° north latitude, 81.27° east longitude.





Photo: aa.com.tr