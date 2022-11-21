Earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty city
21 November 2022, 15:09
21 November 2022, 15:09
Earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty city
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An earthquake was recorded 644km away from Almaty city at 11:37am Almaty time today, Kazinform reports.
A quake measuring 5.3 on the MPV scale rocked Tajikistan 644km southwest of Almaty city.
It hit at a depth of 120km.
Photo: mtdata.ru
Read also
News Partner
Popular
3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule