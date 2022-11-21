Earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An earthquake was recorded 644km away from Almaty city at 11:37am Almaty time today, Kazinform reports.

A quake measuring 5.3 on the MPV scale rocked Tajikistan 644km southwest of Almaty city.

It hit at a depth of 120km.

