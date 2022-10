24 September 2022, 11:39

Earthquake recorded northeast of Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake was recorded 1,302km away from Almaty city this morning, Kazinform reports.

A 4.7-magnitude quake rocked in the territory of Russia 1,302km northeast of Almaty city.

It hit at a depth of 20km.

Photo from open sources