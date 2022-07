27 July 2022 19:51

Earthquake recorded 455km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake was recorded 455km away from Almaty city at 3:52 am Almaty time today, Kazinform reports.

The 4.6 magnitude quake originated within the territory of Kyrgyzstan 455km southwest of Almaty city.

Photo: wradio.com.co