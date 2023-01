Earthquake recorded 327 km away of Almaty

3 January 2023, 09:14

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake was recorded 327 km away of Almaty at 06:49 a.m., Kazinform reports.

It was centered 327 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China.

The energy class is 9.4. The 4.0 MPV magnitude occurred at a depth of 5 km.