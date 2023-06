ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The network of seismological stations has recorded the earthquake at 09:10 am Almaty time on October 26, 2020, Kazinform reports.

The earthquake hit 602 kilometers southwest of Almaty city on the borderline of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Additional data include the earthquake magnitude of 4.3, epicenter location: 39.61° N, 71.52° E, depth: 5 km.