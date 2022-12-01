Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Earthquake jolts southern Iran

1 December 2022, 12:04
Earthquake jolts southern Iran

BANDAR ABBAS. KAZINFORM - A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook the port city of Kong in southern Iran on Wednesday evening, IRNA reports.

The quake occurred at 18:47:43 local time (15:17:43 GMT), according to the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran.

There is no immediate report on the possible damages or casualties of the quake.

Mokhtar Salahshour, the director of the Red Crescent Society of Hormuzgan Province, said that the Red Crescent forces of the province are in alert while investigating teams have been dispatched to the quake-stricken areas.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.


Photo: IRNA
