Earthquake jolts 439km southeast of Almaty

22 February 2023, 16:58
ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the MPV scale hit 439 kilometers southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China, Kazinform learned from the Seismological Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The quake occurred February 22, at 04:25:56 pm, at a depth of 15 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.10° north latitude and , 82.05° east longitude.

Photo: aa.com.tr

Теги:
China   Earthquake  
