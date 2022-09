26 August 2022 07:13

Earthquake jolts 358 km away from Almaty

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded an earthquake on August 26 at 01:57:10 a.m. Almaty time in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 358 km northeastwards Almaty city in the territory of Kazakhstan. The 4.1 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. No tremours were felt, a statement reads. The quake energy class s 9.5.









Photo: cnbcfm.com