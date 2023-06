NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The network of seismic stations of the Kazakhstan Science Committee has recorded an earthquake today at 04:05 p.m. Astana time, Kazinform reports.

«The epicenter of the earthquake was located in China, 327 km south of Almaty. The energy class of the earthquake: 10.1. MPV magnitude: 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter: 40.30°N 77.59°E. Depth: 10 km», the statement reads.