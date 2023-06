Earthquake jolts 291 km south from Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An earthquake has been registered by the Seismic Stations Network on May 9 at 09:36 p.m. Almaty time.

Epicenter of the earthquake located 291 km southwards Almaty city in the territory of China. The energy class was 12.8. The magnitude was MPV 4.9. The depth of the quake reached 5 km.