Earthquake hits Tajikistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.1 on MPV scale hit 680 kilometers southwest of Almaty, in the territory of Tajikistan, today at 07:47 am, Kazinform reports.

As the LLP Seismic Trial Field Expedition of the Committee of Science informed, the quake occurred at a depth of 120 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter are 38.07° north latitude, 72.52° east longitude.