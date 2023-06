Earthquake hits southwest of Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the MPV scale was registered southwest of Almaty city at 11:42 pm on December 5, Kazinform reports.

The 4.9 magnitude quake occurred in the Afghan-Tajik border region 795 km southwest of Almaty city.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 200 km.