Earthquake hits southwest of Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 3.9 on the MPV scale has been recorded southwest of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 122 km southwest of Almaty city.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 20 km at 12:31 pm Almaty time.