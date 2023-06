NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the MPV scale has been registered southwest of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 416 km southwest of Almaty city. The quake’s energy class was 9.0. The quake with a depth of 15 km hit at 02:09 am Almaty time.

The earthquake caused no destructions or casualties.